Publish date:
Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee Bahamas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50 points in six of 11 games this season.
- In 54.5% of Middle Tennessee's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 50.
- The two teams combine to score 64 points per game, 14.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 3.2 points greater than the 46.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Friday's total.
- The 50-point over/under for this game is 6.1 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Rockets have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 10.5 points or more so far this season.
- Toledo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Rockets rack up 8.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders surrender (25.8).
- When Toledo puts up more than 25.8 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Rockets average 68.4 more yards per game (435.8) than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (367.4).
- When Toledo picks up over 367.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, 26 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (31).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Middle Tennessee is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Blue Raiders have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Blue Raiders rack up 8.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Rockets surrender (21.0).
- Middle Tennessee is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.
- The Blue Raiders rack up 355.9 yards per game, just 13.6 more than the 342.3 the Rockets allow.
- When Middle Tennessee picks up over 342.3 yards, the team is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (20 total) than the Rockets have forced a turnover (17) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
34.2
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.8
435.8
Avg. Total Yards
355.9
342.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.4
5
Giveaways
20
17
Takeaways
31