The Bahamas Bowl will see the Toledo Rockets meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Toledo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50 points in six of 11 games this season.

In 54.5% of Middle Tennessee's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 50.

The two teams combine to score 64 points per game, 14.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.2 points greater than the 46.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Friday's total.

The 50-point over/under for this game is 6.1 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Rockets have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 10.5 points or more so far this season.

Toledo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Rockets rack up 8.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders surrender (25.8).

When Toledo puts up more than 25.8 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Rockets average 68.4 more yards per game (435.8) than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (367.4).

When Toledo picks up over 367.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, 26 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (31).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

This year, the Blue Raiders have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Blue Raiders rack up 8.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Rockets surrender (21.0).

Middle Tennessee is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up 355.9 yards per game, just 13.6 more than the 342.3 the Rockets allow.

When Middle Tennessee picks up over 342.3 yards, the team is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (20 total) than the Rockets have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Season Stats