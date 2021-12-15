Travis Kelce has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC West foes take the field in Week 15 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kelce has 73 catches (on 109 targets) for 875 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 67.3 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 109 of his team's 519 passing attempts this season, or 21.0% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 13.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kelce is averaging 47.1 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Chargers, 18.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (65.5).

Kelce, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 222.5 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is 10th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Kelce put together a 27-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches while being targeted four times.

Kelce has 11 receptions (on 20 targets) for 128 yards over his last three games, averaging 42.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 109 21.0% 73 875 5 9 13.4% Tyreek Hill 131 25.2% 90 1030 8 15 22.4% Mecole Hardman 62 11.9% 45 495 1 10 14.9% Byron Pringle 37 7.1% 25 380 3 1 1.5%

Powered By Data Skrive