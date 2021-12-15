Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Travis Kelce has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC West foes take the field in Week 15 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Kelce has 73 catches (on 109 targets) for 875 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 67.3 yards per game.
  • Kelce has been the target of 109 of his team's 519 passing attempts this season, or 21.0% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 13.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kelce is averaging 47.1 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Chargers, 18.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (65.5).
  • Kelce, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 222.5 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers' defense is 10th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce put together a 27-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches while being targeted four times.
  • Kelce has 11 receptions (on 20 targets) for 128 yards over his last three games, averaging 42.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

109

21.0%

73

875

5

9

13.4%

Tyreek Hill

131

25.2%

90

1030

8

15

22.4%

Mecole Hardman

62

11.9%

45

495

1

10

14.9%

Byron Pringle

37

7.1%

25

380

3

1

1.5%

