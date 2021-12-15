The Myrtle Beach Bowl will see the Tulsa Golden Hurricane meet the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.6, is 2.1 points more than Monday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 55 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 56 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 54.5 points, two more than the set over/under in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).

This year, the Golden Hurricane score just 1.5 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Monarchs allow (27.6).

When Tulsa scores more than 27.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 61.3 more yards per game (434.1) than the Monarchs give up per outing (372.8).

Tulsa is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 372.8 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over seven more times (23 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Old Dominion has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Monarchs put up just 1.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow (27.4).

When Old Dominion records more than 27.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Monarchs collect only 5.1 more yards per game (385.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (380.3).

When Old Dominion picks up more than 380.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Season Stats