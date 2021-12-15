Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 1,030 receiving yards (79.2 per game) lead the Chiefs. He has 90 receptions on 131 targets with eight touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 131 of his team's 519 passing attempts this season, or 25.2% of the target share.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 22.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Hill has averaged 66.2 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 13.3 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- In nine matchups with the Chargers, Hill has had a touchdown catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
- This week Hill will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (222.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have allowed 19 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Hill was targeted four times, totaling 76 yards on four receptions (averaging 19 yards per catch).
- Hill has racked up 175 receiving yards (58.3 per game), reeling in 15 passes on 20 targets in his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
131
25.2%
90
1030
8
15
22.4%
Travis Kelce
109
21.0%
73
875
5
9
13.4%
Mecole Hardman
62
11.9%
45
495
1
10
14.9%
Byron Pringle
37
7.1%
25
380
3
1
1.5%
