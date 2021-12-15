Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Tyreek Hill hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West opponents play in Week 15 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's 1,030 receiving yards (79.2 per game) lead the Chiefs. He has 90 receptions on 131 targets with eight touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 131 of his team's 519 passing attempts this season, or 25.2% of the target share.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 22.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Hill has averaged 66.2 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 13.3 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • In nine matchups with the Chargers, Hill has had a touchdown catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • This week Hill will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (222.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chargers have allowed 19 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Hill was targeted four times, totaling 76 yards on four receptions (averaging 19 yards per catch).
  • Hill has racked up 175 receiving yards (58.3 per game), reeling in 15 passes on 20 targets in his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

131

25.2%

90

1030

8

15

22.4%

Travis Kelce

109

21.0%

73

875

5

9

13.4%

Mecole Hardman

62

11.9%

45

495

1

10

14.9%

Byron Pringle

37

7.1%

25

380

3

1

1.5%

