Before Tyreek Hill hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West opponents play in Week 15 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 1,030 receiving yards (79.2 per game) lead the Chiefs. He has 90 receptions on 131 targets with eight touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 131 of his team's 519 passing attempts this season, or 25.2% of the target share.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 22.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Hill has averaged 66.2 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 13.3 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

In nine matchups with the Chargers, Hill has had a touchdown catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.

This week Hill will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (222.5 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have allowed 19 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Hill was targeted four times, totaling 76 yards on four receptions (averaging 19 yards per catch).

Hill has racked up 175 receiving yards (58.3 per game), reeling in 15 passes on 20 targets in his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 131 25.2% 90 1030 8 15 22.4% Travis Kelce 109 21.0% 73 875 5 9 13.4% Mecole Hardman 62 11.9% 45 495 1 10 14.9% Byron Pringle 37 7.1% 25 380 3 1 1.5%

