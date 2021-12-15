The Frisco Bowl will see the UTSA Roadrunners meet the San Diego State Aztecs.

Odds for UTSA vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

Tuesday's over/under is 14.8 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 10.4 more than Tuesday's total.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Aztecs games this season is 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA is 9-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Roadrunners have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more nine times and are 5-4 ATS in those matchups.

UTSA has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Roadrunners rack up 18.3 more points per game (37.8) than the Aztecs give up (19.5).

UTSA is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Roadrunners rack up 123.4 more yards per game (442.9) than the Aztecs allow per contest (319.5).

UTSA is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team picks up over 319.5 yards.

The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have 21 takeaways .

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's 13 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aztecs are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

San Diego State's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This season the Aztecs put up just 2.9 more points per game (26.5) than the Roadrunners allow (23.6).

San Diego State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team notches more than 23.6 points.

The Aztecs rack up 29.7 fewer yards per game (333.4) than the Roadrunners allow per matchup (363.1).

When San Diego State churns out more than 363.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Aztecs have 14 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 26 takeaways .

Season Stats