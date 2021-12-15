The Fenway Bowl will see the Virginia Cavaliers meet the SMU Mustangs.

Odds for Virginia vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 71-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 71 points in five of 11 games this season.

Wednesday's total is two points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.

The 60.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 71 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 5.2 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under of 71 .

The 71 over/under in this game is 5.3 points higher than the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

In Virginia's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Cavaliers rack up 34.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Mustangs allow per matchup (28.4).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.4 points.

The Cavaliers collect 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs allow per matchup (414.6).

When Virginia amasses more than 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

SMU's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Mustangs rack up 38.4 points per game, 6.6 more than the Cavaliers surrender (31.8).

SMU is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.

The Mustangs collect just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers give up per outing (466).

SMU is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team piles up more than 466 yards.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Season Stats