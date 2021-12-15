Publish date:
Virginia vs. SMU Fenway Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 71-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 71 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Wednesday's total is two points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.
- The 60.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 71 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 5.2 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under of 71 .
- The 71 over/under in this game is 5.3 points higher than the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- In Virginia's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Cavaliers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Cavaliers rack up 34.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Mustangs allow per matchup (28.4).
- Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.4 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs allow per matchup (414.6).
- When Virginia amasses more than 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (15) this season.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Mustangs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- SMU's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Mustangs rack up 38.4 points per game, 6.6 more than the Cavaliers surrender (31.8).
- SMU is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.
- The Mustangs collect just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers give up per outing (466).
- SMU is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team piles up more than 466 yards.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|SMU
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
514.2
Avg. Total Yards
465.9
466
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.6
18
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
15