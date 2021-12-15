The Western Michigan Broncos will play the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 58.3% of Nevada's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 56.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.5, is 11.5 points greater than Monday's over/under.

The 53 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are three fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.3 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Monday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-4-1 ATS in those contests.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Broncos score 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.4).

When Western Michigan records more than 24.4 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos collect 66 more yards per game (463.8) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (397.8).

When Western Michigan totals over 397.8 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 26 takeaways .

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on eight of 12 set point totals (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack average 8.1 more points per game (36.7) than the Broncos allow (28.6).

When Nevada records more than 28.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 101.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Broncos allow per contest (338.3).

Nevada is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team amasses over 338.3 yards.

This season the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).

Season Stats