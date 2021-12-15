The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 42 points six of 12 times.

Arizona State's games have gone over 42 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.5, is 13.5 points more than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points greater than the 37.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 42.4 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Thursday's total.

The 42-point total for this game is 10.5 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Sun Devils games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Badgers put up 4.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Sun Devils allow (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers rack up 48 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils allow per matchup (329.2).

In games that Wisconsin amasses over 329.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (19).

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Arizona State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils put up 29.7 points per game, 13.3 more than the Badgers allow (16.4).

Arizona State is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.4 points.

The Sun Devils average 401.3 yards per game, 160.5 more yards than the 240.8 the Badgers give up.

In games that Arizona State totals over 240.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

This season the Sun Devils have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (22).

Season Stats