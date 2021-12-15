The Wyoming Cowboys will play the Kent State Golden Flashes in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming and its opponents have scored at least 59 points just twice this year.

In 61.5% of Kent State's games this season (8/13), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 59.

Tuesday's over/under is 3.2 points higher than the combined 55.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 57.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 47.5, 11.5 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 59 .

The 68.2 PPG average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 9.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming is 4-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Cowboys put up 11.9 fewer points per game (23.2) than the Golden Flashes give up (35.1).

When Wyoming puts up more than 35.1 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect 106 fewer yards per game (360.8) than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (466.8).

Wyoming is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 466.8 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have forced (24).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Golden Flashes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more (in four chances).

Kent State's games this season have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).

The Golden Flashes put up 32.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cowboys allow (22.5).

Kent State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Golden Flashes rack up 480.8 yards per game, 134.1 more yards than the 346.7 the Cowboys allow.

When Kent State picks up more than 346.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats