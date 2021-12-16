The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) and Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) will battle in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in nine of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of Cincinnati's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 58.

The two teams combine to average 81.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 21.7 points greater than the 36.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.3, 4.3 points above Friday's over/under of 58.

The 54.7 PPG average total in Bearcats games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide are 6-5 ATS when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Crimson Tide score 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats give up (16.1).

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.1 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 495 yards per game, 190.1 more yards than the 304.9 the Bearcats allow per outing.

In games that Alabama picks up over 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 8-5-0 this season.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Bearcats put up 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).

When Cincinnati scores more than 20.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

The Bearcats collect 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide give up (305.1).

Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team totals over 305.1 yards.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times, one fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats