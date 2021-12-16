Publish date:
Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in nine of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 38.5% of Cincinnati's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 58.
- The two teams combine to average 81.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 21.7 points greater than the 36.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.3, 4.3 points above Friday's over/under of 58.
- The 54.7 PPG average total in Bearcats games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide are 6-5 ATS when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- The Crimson Tide score 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats give up (16.1).
- Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.1 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 495 yards per game, 190.1 more yards than the 304.9 the Bearcats allow per outing.
- In games that Alabama picks up over 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 8-5-0 this season.
- Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- The Bearcats put up 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 20.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall.
- The Bearcats collect 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide give up (305.1).
- Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team totals over 305.1 yards.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times, one fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (20).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Cincinnati
42.5
Avg. Points Scored
39.2
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
495
Avg. Total Yards
428.8
305.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.9
10
Giveaways
19
20
Takeaways
32