The Boca Raton Bowl will see the Appalachian State Mountaineers meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have combined for 67.5 points or more only one time this season.

In 58.3% of Western Kentucky's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 67.5.

The two teams combine to average 77.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.5 fewer than the 67.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.3, 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67.5 .

The 67.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Mountaineers are 6-4 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

This year, the Mountaineers put up 5.5 more points per game (34.2) than the Hilltoppers give up (28.7).

When Appalachian State puts up more than 28.7 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Mountaineers average only 5.9 more yards per game (428.4), than the Hilltoppers allow per contest (422.5).

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team churns out more than 422.5 yards.

The Mountaineers have 21 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Hilltoppers score 43.1 points per game, 23.8 more than the Mountaineers surrender (19.3).

Western Kentucky is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 528.4 yards per game, 202.7 more yards than the 325.7 the Mountaineers give up.

Western Kentucky is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall when the team amasses over 325.7 yards.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 19 times, two fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (21).

Season Stats