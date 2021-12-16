Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-3) and Detroit Lions (1-11-1) will face each other in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 38.5% of Detroit's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.9 points higher than the combined 44.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 46.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 48.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Arizona's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Cardinals average 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per matchup the Lions allow.
  • When Arizona puts up more than 27.2 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals average 374.8 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 379.2 the Lions give up per outing.
  • When Arizona amasses over 379.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Lions have takeaways (14).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Lions score 16.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Cardinals give up (19.5).
  • When Detroit puts up more than 19.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Lions average 311.3 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 321.6 the Cardinals give up.
  • Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team churns out over 321.6 yards.
  • This year the Lions have 18 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, at home.
  • In six home games this season, Detroit has gone over the total three times.
  • Lions home games this season average 46.7 total points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
  • Arizona is unbeaten against the spread, and 7-0 overall, away from home.
  • Arizona has gone over the total in four of seven away games this year.
  • This season, Cardinals away games average 48.6 points, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.