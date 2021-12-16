The Arizona Cardinals (10-3) and Detroit Lions (1-11-1) will face each other in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of Detroit's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

Sunday's over/under is 2.9 points higher than the combined 44.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 46.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 48.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Cardinals average 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per matchup the Lions allow.

When Arizona puts up more than 27.2 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cardinals average 374.8 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 379.2 the Lions give up per outing.

When Arizona amasses over 379.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Lions have takeaways (14).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Lions have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Lions score 16.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Cardinals give up (19.5).

When Detroit puts up more than 19.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Lions average 311.3 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 321.6 the Cardinals give up.

Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team churns out over 321.6 yards.

This year the Lions have 18 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, at home.

In six home games this season, Detroit has gone over the total three times.

Lions home games this season average 46.7 total points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Arizona is unbeaten against the spread, and 7-0 overall, away from home.

Arizona has gone over the total in four of seven away games this year.

This season, Cardinals away games average 48.6 points, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.