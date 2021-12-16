Publish date:
Army vs. Missouri Armed Forces Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Army and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
- Missouri's games have gone over 57.5 points in eight of 12 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 5.8 points above Wednesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 57 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than Wednesday's total.
- The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Black Knights have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Army's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- This year, the Black Knights score just 1.1 fewer points per game (33.6) than the Tigers give up (34.7).
- When Army scores more than 34.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Black Knights rack up 64 fewer yards per game (381.3), than the Tigers give up per contest (445.3).
- In games that Army piles up more than 445.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Black Knights have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (16).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Missouri's games this season have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
- The Tigers average 29.7 points per game, 7.4 more than the Black Knights allow (22.3).
- When Missouri puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 2-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 91.8 more yards per game (412.1) than the Black Knights allow (320.3).
- When Missouri picks up over 320.3 yards, the team is 1-8 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- This season the Tigers have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Black Knights have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Missouri
33.6
Avg. Points Scored
29.7
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
381.3
Avg. Total Yards
412.1
320.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.3
8
Giveaways
12
15
Takeaways
16