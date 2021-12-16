The Armed Forces Bowl will feature a matchup between the Army Black Knights and the Missouri Tigers.

Odds for Army vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Missouri's games have gone over 57.5 points in eight of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 5.8 points above Wednesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 57 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than Wednesday's total.

The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Black Knights have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Army's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

This year, the Black Knights score just 1.1 fewer points per game (33.6) than the Tigers give up (34.7).

When Army scores more than 34.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Black Knights rack up 64 fewer yards per game (381.3), than the Tigers give up per contest (445.3).

In games that Army piles up more than 445.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Black Knights have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (16).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Missouri's games this season have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Tigers average 29.7 points per game, 7.4 more than the Black Knights allow (22.3).

When Missouri puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 2-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Tigers rack up 91.8 more yards per game (412.1) than the Black Knights allow (320.3).

When Missouri picks up over 320.3 yards, the team is 1-8 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This season the Tigers have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Black Knights have takeaways (15).

Season Stats