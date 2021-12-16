The Auburn Tigers will battle the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 51.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 15.4 points above Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54, 2.5 points above Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 55.2 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers score 29.6 points per game, 8.6 more than the Cougars allow per contest (21).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21 points.

The Tigers collect 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars allow per matchup (298.8).

Auburn is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals more than 298.8 yards.

The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Houston's games this season have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).

The Cougars rack up 37.3 points per game, 15.1 more than the Tigers give up (22.2).

Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team records more than 22.2 points.

The Cougars rack up 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers allow.

When Houston picks up more than 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).

Season Stats