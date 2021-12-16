Publish date:
Auburn vs. Houston Birmingham Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Houston's games have gone over 51.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 15.4 points above Tuesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 43.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 54, 2.5 points above Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.
- The 51.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 55.2 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- In Auburn's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
- Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Tigers score 29.6 points per game, 8.6 more than the Cougars allow per contest (21).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21 points.
- The Tigers collect 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars allow per matchup (298.8).
- Auburn is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals more than 298.8 yards.
- The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Houston's games this season have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).
- The Cougars rack up 37.3 points per game, 15.1 more than the Tigers give up (22.2).
- Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team records more than 22.2 points.
- The Cougars rack up 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers allow.
- When Houston picks up more than 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Houston
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21
405.4
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
370.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.8
12
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
22