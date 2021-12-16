The Ole Miss Rebels will meet the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in six of 13 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.9 points lower than the two team's combined 68.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.3 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 70.4, 15.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 7-4-0 this season.

The Rebels have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 0 points or more so far this season.

Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Rebels score 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).

Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Rebels collect 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per contest (348.5).

Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team totals more than 348.5 yards.

This year, the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Bears have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 0 points or more this year.

Baylor has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Bears put up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels allow (25).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25 points.

The Bears rack up only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels allow per outing (428.8).

When Baylor picks up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bears have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 20 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats