Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in six of 13 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 13.9 points lower than the two team's combined 68.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 10.3 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 70.4, 15.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ole Miss is 7-4-0 this season.
- The Rebels have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 0 points or more so far this season.
- Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Rebels score 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).
- Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Rebels collect 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per contest (348.5).
- Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team totals more than 348.5 yards.
- This year, the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- In Baylor's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
- The Bears have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 0 points or more this year.
- Baylor has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This season the Bears put up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels allow (25).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25 points.
- The Bears rack up only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels allow per outing (428.8).
- When Baylor picks up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bears have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 20 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Baylor
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
506.7
Avg. Total Yards
430.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.5
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
24