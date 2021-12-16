The Arizona Bowl will see the Boise State Broncos play the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of 12 times.

So far this season, 58.3% of Central Michigan's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 55.5.

The two teams combine to average 62.2 points per game, 6.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 45.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.3 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 56.3, 0.8 points above Friday's total of 55.5.

The 55.5-point total for this game is four points below the 59.5 points per game average total in Chippewas games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 7-5-0 this season.

The Broncos are 3-1 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Broncos average three more points per game (29.2) than the Chippewas allow (26.2).

When Boise State records more than 26.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Broncos rack up just 11.3 fewer yards per game (381), than the Chippewas allow per matchup (392.3).

Boise State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 392.3 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year the Chippewas average 14 more points per game (33) than the Broncos allow (19).

Central Michigan is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team notches more than 19 points.

The Chippewas average 86.4 more yards per game (451.9) than the Broncos allow per contest (365.5).

When Central Michigan totals over 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year the Chippewas have 11 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).

Season Stats