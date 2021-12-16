The Boston College Eagles will play the East Carolina Pirates in the Military Bowl.

Odds for Boston College vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of East Carolina's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 51.5.

Monday's total is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 54.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.5 points per game, three fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 3.3 more than Monday's total.

The 57.4 PPG average total in Pirates games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Eagles average just 1.6 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Pirates give up (26.3).

Boston College is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Eagles average 46.1 fewer yards per game (348.6) than the Pirates allow per outing (394.7).

When Boston College amasses over 394.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five fewer than the Pirates have forced (22).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Pirates have been underdogs by 3 points or more seven times this year and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

The Pirates put up 7.5 more points per game (29.7) than the Eagles give up (22.2).

When East Carolina puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Pirates average 89.5 more yards per game (433.3) than the Eagles allow (343.8).

In games that East Carolina piles up over 343.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 22 times this season, five more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (17).

Season Stats