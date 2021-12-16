The BYU Cougars will battle the UAB Blazers in the Independence Bowl.

Odds for BYU vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.

UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 57.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, BYU is 5-7-0 this season.

This season, the Cougars have just two ATS wins in six games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

BYU has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Cougars average 10.7 more points per game (33.5) than the Blazers give up (22.8).

When BYU puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Cougars collect 132.3 more yards per game (456.6) than the Blazers give up per matchup (324.3).

In games that BYU picks up over 324.3 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Blazers have forced (19).

UAB Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UAB is 8-3-0 this year.

This year, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

UAB has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Blazers rack up 29.4 points per game, 5.1 more than the Cougars surrender (24.3).

UAB is 7-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Blazers rack up just 2.6 fewer yards per game (384.3) than the Cougars allow (386.9).

UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 386.9 yards.

This year the Blazers have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).

Season Stats