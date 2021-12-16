Publish date:
BYU vs. UAB Independence Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for BYU vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.
- UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 62.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 47.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 57.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, BYU is 5-7-0 this season.
- This season, the Cougars have just two ATS wins in six games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- BYU has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars average 10.7 more points per game (33.5) than the Blazers give up (22.8).
- When BYU puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Cougars collect 132.3 more yards per game (456.6) than the Blazers give up per matchup (324.3).
- In games that BYU picks up over 324.3 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Blazers have forced (19).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.
UAB Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UAB is 8-3-0 this year.
- This year, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- UAB has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Blazers rack up 29.4 points per game, 5.1 more than the Cougars surrender (24.3).
- UAB is 7-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Blazers rack up just 2.6 fewer yards per game (384.3) than the Cougars allow (386.9).
- UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 386.9 yards.
- This year the Blazers have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|UAB
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
456.6
Avg. Total Yards
384.3
386.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.3
11
Giveaways
16
19
Takeaways
19