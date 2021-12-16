Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 15 matchup features the Cleveland Browns (7-6) playing the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7).

Odds for Browns vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have combined to put up more than 40 points in seven of 13 games this season.
  • Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in 10 of 13 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 43.2 points per game, 3.2 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.9 points per game, 9.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 40-point over/under for this game is 8.5 points below the 48.5 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.
  • Cleveland has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Browns put up 21.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders give up per contest (27.7).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.7 points.
  • The Browns collect 349.2 yards per game, only 7.4 fewer than the 356.6 the Raiders give up per matchup.
  • When Cleveland amasses over 356.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.
  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 5-8-0 this season.
  • This year, the Raiders have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Las Vegas has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Raiders average 21.8 points per game, comparable to the 22.2 the Browns give up.
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.
  • The Raiders rack up 372.5 yards per game, 51.3 more yards than the 321.2 the Browns give up.
  • Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 321.2 yards.
  • This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.
  • The Browns have one win ATS (1-5) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
  • In three of seven games at home this season, Cleveland has hit the over.
  • This season, Browns home games average 44.5 points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (40).
  • In away games, Las Vegas is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In three of six away games this season, Las Vegas has hit the over.
  • Raiders away games this season average 48.2 total points, 8.2 more than this contest's over/under (40).

Powered by Data Skrive.