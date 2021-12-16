An NFL Week 15 matchup features the Cleveland Browns (7-6) playing the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7).

Odds for Browns vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to put up more than 40 points in seven of 13 games this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in 10 of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.2 points per game, 3.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.9 points per game, 9.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 40-point over/under for this game is 8.5 points below the 48.5 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Browns have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Browns put up 21.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders give up per contest (27.7).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.7 points.

The Browns collect 349.2 yards per game, only 7.4 fewer than the 356.6 the Raiders give up per matchup.

When Cleveland amasses over 356.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 5-8-0 this season.

This year, the Raiders have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Las Vegas has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Raiders average 21.8 points per game, comparable to the 22.2 the Browns give up.

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Raiders rack up 372.5 yards per game, 51.3 more yards than the 321.2 the Browns give up.

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 321.2 yards.

This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.

The Browns have one win ATS (1-5) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

In three of seven games at home this season, Cleveland has hit the over.

This season, Browns home games average 44.5 points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (40).

In away games, Las Vegas is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

In three of six away games this season, Las Vegas has hit the over.

Raiders away games this season average 48.2 total points, 8.2 more than this contest's over/under (40).

