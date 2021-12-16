Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
BETTING
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Thursday's NFL action, including for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. AFC West rivals take the field in Week 15 when Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has 101 carries for a team-best 458 rushing yards (35.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 16 catches for 107 yards (8.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 101, or 31.2%, of his team's 324 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Edwards-Helaire's 46 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chargers are 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Chargers, has not run for a TD.
  • Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 140.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chiefs are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (18 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Edwards-Helaire rushed 10 times for 37 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Edwards-Helaire has 154 rushing yards (51.3 ypg) on 36 carries with three touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He's also tacked on eight catches for 46 yards.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

101

31.2%

458

3

10

19.2%

4.5

Darrel Williams

107

33.0%

386

4

18

34.6%

3.6

Patrick Mahomes II

52

16.0%

270

2

12

23.1%

5.2

Derrick Gore

29

9.0%

146

2

6

11.5%

5.0

