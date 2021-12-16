Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Thursday's NFL action, including for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. AFC West rivals take the field in Week 15 when Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has 101 carries for a team-best 458 rushing yards (35.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 16 catches for 107 yards (8.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 101, or 31.2%, of his team's 324 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Edwards-Helaire's 46 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chargers are 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Chargers, has not run for a TD.

Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 140.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.

The Chiefs are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (18 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Edwards-Helaire rushed 10 times for 37 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire has 154 rushing yards (51.3 ypg) on 36 carries with three touchdowns during his last three games.

He's also tacked on eight catches for 46 yards.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 101 31.2% 458 3 10 19.2% 4.5 Darrel Williams 107 33.0% 386 4 18 34.6% 3.6 Patrick Mahomes II 52 16.0% 270 2 12 23.1% 5.2 Derrick Gore 29 9.0% 146 2 6 11.5% 5.0

