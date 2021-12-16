Publish date:
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has 101 carries for a team-best 458 rushing yards (35.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 16 catches for 107 yards (8.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 101, or 31.2%, of his team's 324 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Edwards-Helaire's 46 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chargers are 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Chargers, has not run for a TD.
- Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 140.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
- The Chiefs are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (18 this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Edwards-Helaire rushed 10 times for 37 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Edwards-Helaire has 154 rushing yards (51.3 ypg) on 36 carries with three touchdowns during his last three games.
- He's also tacked on eight catches for 46 yards.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
101
31.2%
458
3
10
19.2%
4.5
Darrel Williams
107
33.0%
386
4
18
34.6%
3.6
Patrick Mahomes II
52
16.0%
270
2
12
23.1%
5.2
Derrick Gore
29
9.0%
146
2
6
11.5%
5.0
