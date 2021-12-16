The Cure Bowl will see the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to put up more than 63 points in five of 11 games this season.

Northern Illinois' games have gone over 63 points in six of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.9, is 8.9 points greater than Friday's over/under.

The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.3 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.

The Chanticleers and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than Friday's total.

The 63 over/under in this game is 4.7 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Huskies games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 5-6-0 this year.

The Chanticleers have been favored by 10.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those games.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Chanticleers put up 7.7 more points per game (40.4) than the Huskies give up (32.7).

When Coastal Carolina scores more than 32.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Chanticleers average 492.2 yards per game, 43.9 more yards than the 448.3 the Huskies give up per contest.

Coastal Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team churns out more than 448.3 yards.

This year, the Chanticleers have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Huskies have forced 10.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

In Northern Illinois' 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Huskies put up 31.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the Chanticleers give up (20.0).

When Northern Illinois records more than 20.0 points, it is 8-3-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Huskies rack up 94.1 more yards per game (420.0) than the Chanticleers allow (325.9).

In games that Northern Illinois churns out over 325.9 yards, the team is 7-2-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats