December 16, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) face an NFC East matchup in Week 15 versus the New York Giants (4-9).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.
  • In 38.5% of New York's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • Sunday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 45.9 points per game, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 45.8 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
  • Dallas is 10-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys average 29.2 points per game, 5.4 more than the Giants allow per matchup (23.8).
  • When Dallas puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys rack up 39.4 more yards per game (409.1) than the Giants allow per matchup (369.7).
  • Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team totals more than 369.7 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (19).
  • New York is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over in 30.8% of its opportunities (four times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Giants score 4.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Cowboys surrender (22.1).
  • New York is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.1 points.
  • The Giants collect 312.2 yards per game, 48.9 fewer yards than the 361.1 the Cowboys allow.
  • When New York piles up more than 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Giants have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New York is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • In six home games this year, New York has not hit the over.
  • Giants home games this season average 45.4 total points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • In away games, Dallas is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall.
  • Dallas has hit the over twice in seven away games this year.
  • Cowboys away games this season average 51.1 total points, 6.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

