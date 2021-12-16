The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) face an NFC East matchup in Week 15 versus the New York Giants (4-9).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

In 38.5% of New York's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

Sunday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.9 points per game, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 45.8 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 10-3-0 against the spread this year.

Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys average 29.2 points per game, 5.4 more than the Giants allow per matchup (23.8).

When Dallas puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 39.4 more yards per game (409.1) than the Giants allow per matchup (369.7).

Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team totals more than 369.7 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (19).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

New York's games this season have hit the over in 30.8% of its opportunities (four times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Giants score 4.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Cowboys surrender (22.1).

New York is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.1 points.

The Giants collect 312.2 yards per game, 48.9 fewer yards than the 361.1 the Cowboys allow.

When New York piles up more than 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Giants have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New York is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

In six home games this year, New York has not hit the over.

Giants home games this season average 45.4 total points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

In away games, Dallas is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall.

Dallas has hit the over twice in seven away games this year.

Cowboys away games this season average 51.1 total points, 6.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.