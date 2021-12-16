Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Denver Broncos (7-6) against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Broncos vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in four of 13 games this season.
  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 11 of 13 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.4, is 4.4 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.0 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Broncos games this season is 44.1, 0.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • The 46.8 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Denver has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Denver has hit the over in 23.1% of its opportunities this year (three times over 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Broncos rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Bengals allow (22.5).
  • Denver is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
  • The Broncos rack up just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345.0) than the Bengals give up per matchup (349.8).
  • Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses over 349.8 yards.
  • The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 17 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-7-0 this season.
  • This season, the Bengals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • The Bengals average 27.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the Broncos surrender (17.5).
  • Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall in games when it scores more than 17.5 points.
  • The Bengals rack up 34.0 more yards per game (358.8) than the Broncos allow per matchup (324.8).
  • Cincinnati is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team picks up over 324.8 yards.
  • This year the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Denver is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Broncos are 3-1 ATS.
  • This year, in seven home games, Denver has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 44.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (44).
  • Cincinnati is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, away from home.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In six road games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.
  • Bengals away games this season average 45.6 total points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (44).

