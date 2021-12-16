It'll be the Denver Broncos (7-6) against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Broncos vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in four of 13 games this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 11 of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.4, is 4.4 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.0 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 44.1, 0.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.

The 46.8 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Denver has hit the over in 23.1% of its opportunities this year (three times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Broncos rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Bengals allow (22.5).

Denver is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Broncos rack up just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345.0) than the Bengals give up per matchup (349.8).

Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses over 349.8 yards.

The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 17 takeaways.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-7-0 this season.

This season, the Bengals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Bengals average 27.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the Broncos surrender (17.5).

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall in games when it scores more than 17.5 points.

The Bengals rack up 34.0 more yards per game (358.8) than the Broncos allow per matchup (324.8).

Cincinnati is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team picks up over 324.8 yards.

This year the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Denver is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Broncos are 3-1 ATS.

This year, in seven home games, Denver has hit the over twice.

This season, Broncos home games average 44.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Cincinnati is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, away from home.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

In six road games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

Bengals away games this season average 45.6 total points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (44).

