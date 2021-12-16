The Gasparilla Bowl will see the Florida Gators battle the UCF Knights.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

Florida's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of 12 times.

So far this season, 66.7% of UCF's games (8/12) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 55.5.

The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, 8.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 55.5-point total for this game is 5.4 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Knights games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has three wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in nine chances).

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Gators score 31.8 points per game, 6.6 more than the Knights give up per matchup (25.2).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.2 points.

The Gators average 101.2 more yards per game (470.1) than the Knights allow per contest (368.9).

Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up over 368.9 yards.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Knights have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Knights put up 5.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Gators allow (26.6).

When UCF puts up more than 26.6 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Knights collect 399.7 yards per game, 39.3 more yards than the 360.4 the Gators allow.

When UCF picks up more than 360.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats