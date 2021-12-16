Publish date:
Florida vs. UCF Gasparilla Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. UCF
Over/Under Insights
- Florida's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of 12 times.
- So far this season, 66.7% of UCF's games (8/12) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 55.5.
- The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, 8.5 more than the total in this contest.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
- The 55.5-point total for this game is 5.4 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Knights games this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has three wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in nine chances).
- Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Gators score 31.8 points per game, 6.6 more than the Knights give up per matchup (25.2).
- Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.2 points.
- The Gators average 101.2 more yards per game (470.1) than the Knights allow per contest (368.9).
- Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up over 368.9 yards.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Knights have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This season the Knights put up 5.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Gators allow (26.6).
- When UCF puts up more than 26.6 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Knights collect 399.7 yards per game, 39.3 more yards than the 360.4 the Gators allow.
- When UCF picks up more than 360.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|UCF
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
32.2
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25.2
470.1
Avg. Total Yards
399.7
360.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
368.9
21
Giveaways
15
13
Takeaways
20