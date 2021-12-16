The Fresno State Bulldogs will meet the UTEP Miners in the New Mexico Bowl.

Odds for Fresno State vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 7.3 points lower than the two team's combined 58.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 6.4 points more than the 45.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.2 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 52 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

In Fresno State's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Fresno State has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 33.6 points per game, 8.8 more than the Miners surrender per outing (24.8).

When Fresno State scores more than 24.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 463.4 yards per game, 124.5 more yards than the 338.9 the Miners give up per matchup.

Fresno State is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team churns out over 338.9 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (22 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (14) this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Miners have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.

UTEP's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Miners put up 4.9 more points per game (25.2) than the Bulldogs allow (20.3).

UTEP is 5-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.

The Miners collect 48.9 more yards per game (391.5) than the Bulldogs give up (342.6).

UTEP is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses over 342.6 yards.

The Miners have 22 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 22 takeaways .

Season Stats