The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) and Michigan Wolverines (12-1) will face each other in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Michigan's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 44.5.

Friday's total is 32.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 25.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 51.2 points, a number 6.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those matchups.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines surrender (16.1).

When Georgia puts up more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines allow per matchup.

When Georgia piles up more than 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's 13 games this year, it has 11 wins against the spread.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines score 37.7 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).

When Michigan records more than 9.5 points, it is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Wolverines rack up 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (254.8).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team picks up more than 254.8 yards.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats