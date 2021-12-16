Publish date:
Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
- So far this season, 61.5% of Michigan's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 44.5.
- Friday's total is 32.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.1 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 25.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 51.2 points, a number 6.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 44.5-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- This year, the Bulldogs put up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines surrender (16.1).
- When Georgia puts up more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs rack up 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines allow per matchup.
- When Georgia piles up more than 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's 13 games this year, it has 11 wins against the spread.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines score 37.7 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).
- When Michigan records more than 9.5 points, it is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (254.8).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team picks up more than 254.8 yards.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16