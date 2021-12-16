The Georgia State Panthers will battle the Ball State Cardinals in the Camellia Bowl.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Ball State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50 points in six of 12 games this season.

Ball State's games have gone over 50 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 0.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 54.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.2 more than the 50 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.4, 6.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.

The 50-point over/under for this game is six points below the 56 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia State is 8-4-0 this year.

So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Panthers put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals allow (26.5).

Georgia State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Panthers average 32.5 fewer yards per game (383.2), than the Cardinals give up per outing (415.7).

When Georgia State picks up more than 415.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Panthers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Ball State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ball State is 4-7-0 this season.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Ball State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Cardinals put up 24.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the Panthers give up (27.7).

Ball State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Cardinals collect 69.9 fewer yards per game (335.9) than the Panthers allow (405.8).

Ball State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 405.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 10 times, nine fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats