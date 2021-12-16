A pair of division front-runners will face each other in Week 15 when the Green Bay Packers (10-3) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 46.2% of Baltimore's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The two teams combine to average 48.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 43.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 47.9, 4.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-2-0 this season.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 5-0 ATS in those contests.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).

This year, the Packers put up 3.4 more points per game (25.2) than the Ravens give up (21.8).

Green Bay is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.8 points.

The Packers rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (361.5), than the Ravens give up per outing (351.5).

Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 351.5 yards.

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ravens have 11 takeaways.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year the Ravens average just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Ravens collect 388.0 yards per game, 64.4 more yards than the 323.6 the Packers allow.

When Baltimore churns out more than 323.6 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Ravens have 20 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 5-1 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 5.5-point underdogs or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

In four of six games at home this season, Baltimore has gone over the total.

Ravens home games this season average 49.3 total points, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Away from home, Green Bay is 5-2 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more away from home.

This year, in seven road games, Green Bay has gone over the total twice.

Packers away games this season average 48.6 total points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

