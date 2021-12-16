Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

A pair of division front-runners will face each other in Week 15 when the Green Bay Packers (10-3) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 46.2% of Baltimore's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 48.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 43.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 47.9, 4.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-2-0 this season.
  • So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 5-0 ATS in those contests.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • This year, the Packers put up 3.4 more points per game (25.2) than the Ravens give up (21.8).
  • Green Bay is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.8 points.
  • The Packers rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (361.5), than the Ravens give up per outing (351.5).
  • Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 351.5 yards.
  • The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ravens have 11 takeaways.
  • Baltimore has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • This year the Ravens average just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
  • Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.
  • The Ravens collect 388.0 yards per game, 64.4 more yards than the 323.6 the Packers allow.
  • When Baltimore churns out more than 323.6 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Ravens have 20 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore is 5-1 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 5.5-point underdogs or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In four of six games at home this season, Baltimore has gone over the total.
  • Ravens home games this season average 49.3 total points, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • Away from home, Green Bay is 5-2 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.
  • The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • This year, in seven road games, Green Bay has gone over the total twice.
  • Packers away games this season average 48.6 total points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

