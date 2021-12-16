Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (9-4) will look to extend their seven-game winning run versus the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) in Week 15.

Odds for Colts vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in seven of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 46.2% of New England's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 45.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 10.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.8 points greater than the 37.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 44.6 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Indianapolis has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Colts are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).
  • The Colts put up 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots give up (15.4).
  • Indianapolis is 8-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall in games when it records more than 15.4 points.
  • The Colts average 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per matchup (310.0).
  • In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 310.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Colts have 16 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 26 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Patriots.
  • In New England's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Patriots have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • New England's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • The Patriots score 5.1 more points per game (26.9) than the Colts allow (21.8).
  • New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The Patriots average 346.5 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 342.1 the Colts allow.
  • When New England piles up over 342.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this season.
  • The Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Indianapolis has hit the over in four of seven home games this year.
  • The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.4 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (45).
  • On the road, New England is 6-0 overall and 5-1 against the spread.
  • As 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.
  • In six road games this season, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • Patriots away games this season average 43.7 total points, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).

