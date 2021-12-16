The New England Patriots (9-4) will look to extend their seven-game winning run versus the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) in Week 15.

Odds for Colts vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in seven of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 46.2% of New England's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 45.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 10.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.8 points greater than the 37.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.6 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Colts are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

The Colts put up 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots give up (15.4).

Indianapolis is 8-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall in games when it records more than 15.4 points.

The Colts average 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per matchup (310.0).

In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 310.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Colts have 16 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 26 takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Patriots have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

New England's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Patriots score 5.1 more points per game (26.9) than the Colts allow (21.8).

New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots average 346.5 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 342.1 the Colts allow.

When New England piles up over 342.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this season.

The Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Indianapolis has hit the over in four of seven home games this year.

The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.4 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (45).

On the road, New England is 6-0 overall and 5-1 against the spread.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.

In six road games this season, New England has gone over the total twice.

Patriots away games this season average 43.7 total points, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).

