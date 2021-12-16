The Cheez-It Bowl will feature a matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Clemson Tigers.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Clemson

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

Clemson's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.6 points per game, 14.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.9 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 7.6 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa State is 5-6-0 this season.

The Cyclones are 5-5 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Cyclones rack up 32.8 points per game, 17.8 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (15).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall in games when it scores more than 15 points.

The Cyclones collect 437.4 yards per game, 128.1 more yards than the 309.3 the Tigers allow per contest.

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team picks up more than 309.3 yards.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (18).

Clemson Stats and Trends

In Clemson's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Clemson's games this season have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year the Tigers average 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones give up (20.6).

Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers average 362.8 yards per game, 53 more yards than the 309.8 the Cyclones allow.

Clemson is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 309.8 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (14).

Season Stats