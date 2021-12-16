Publish date:
Iowa State vs. Clemson Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa State vs. Clemson
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
- Clemson's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 59.6 points per game, 14.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 9.9 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 7.6 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 49.1 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa State is 5-6-0 this season.
- The Cyclones are 5-5 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Iowa State's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Cyclones rack up 32.8 points per game, 17.8 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (15).
- Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall in games when it scores more than 15 points.
- The Cyclones collect 437.4 yards per game, 128.1 more yards than the 309.3 the Tigers allow per contest.
- Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team picks up more than 309.3 yards.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (18).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- In Clemson's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
- Clemson's games this season have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year the Tigers average 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones give up (20.6).
- Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers average 362.8 yards per game, 53 more yards than the 309.8 the Cyclones allow.
- Clemson is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 309.8 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Clemson
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.8
20.6
Avg. Points Allowed
15
437.4
Avg. Total Yards
362.8
309.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309.3
13
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
18