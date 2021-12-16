Skip to main content
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Houston Texans (2-11) will have a three-game losing streak going into a clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11), on their own five-game losing run.

Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Jacksonville and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in eight of 13 games this season.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in six of 13 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 27.4, is 12.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 14.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Jaguars and their opponents have scored an average of 46.7 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.8 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Jacksonville is 4-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Jaguars have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over only two times in 13 opportunities (15.4%).
  • The Jaguars average 13.8 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Texans give up per contest (27.4).
  • The Jaguars average 303.1 yards per game, 81.6 fewer yards than the 384.7 the Texans give up per contest.
  • In games that Jacksonville totals over 384.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (21).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Jacksonville's matchup with the Texans.
  • Houston has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more 12 times this year and are 5-7 ATS in those contests.
  • Houston's games this season have hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Texans average 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).
  • The Texans average 93.0 fewer yards per game (264.2) than the Jaguars give up (357.2).
  • Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 357.2 yards.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this season.
  • In seven home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 47.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).
  • Houston is 1-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • This season, in six road games, Houston has hit the over once.
  • Texans away games this season average 46.2 total points, 6.7 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

