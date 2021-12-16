The Houston Texans (2-11) will have a three-game losing streak going into a clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11), on their own five-game losing run.

Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Jacksonville and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in eight of 13 games this season.

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in six of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 27.4, is 12.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 14.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Jaguars and their opponents have scored an average of 46.7 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.8 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over only two times in 13 opportunities (15.4%).

The Jaguars average 13.8 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Texans give up per contest (27.4).

The Jaguars average 303.1 yards per game, 81.6 fewer yards than the 384.7 the Texans give up per contest.

In games that Jacksonville totals over 384.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (21).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Texans have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more 12 times this year and are 5-7 ATS in those contests.

Houston's games this season have hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Texans average 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).

The Texans average 93.0 fewer yards per game (264.2) than the Jaguars give up (357.2).

Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 357.2 yards.

The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this season.

In seven home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 47.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).

Houston is 1-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This season, in six road games, Houston has hit the over once.

Texans away games this season average 46.2 total points, 6.7 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

