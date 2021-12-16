Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Los Angeles vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has passed for 3,822 yards while completing 67.1% of his throws (338-of-504), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (294.0 yards per game).
- He also has 268 rushing yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.6 yards per game.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 62.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Herbert has attempted 74 of his 504 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
13
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
13
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Herbert averaged 298 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs, 14.5 yards above his over/under for Thursday.
- Herbert threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those contests against the Chiefs, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
- The Chiefs are giving up 263.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Herbert put together a 275-yard performance against the Giants last week, completing 74.2% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.
- Herbert added four carries for 19 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry in the running game.
- Herbert has 895 passing yards (298.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 70% of his throws and collecting eight touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also added 61 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on nine carries.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
124
24.6%
86
929
4
16
21.6%
Mike Williams
99
19.6%
61
915
7
14
18.9%
Austin Ekeler
75
14.9%
58
535
7
14
18.9%
Powered By Data Skrive