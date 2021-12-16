Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Thursday's NFL action, including for Justin Herbert, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. AFC West opponents meet in Week 15 when Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) play the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has passed for 3,822 yards while completing 67.1% of his throws (338-of-504), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (294.0 yards per game).

He also has 268 rushing yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.6 yards per game.

The Chargers have called a pass in 62.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Herbert has attempted 74 of his 504 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 13 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 13

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Herbert averaged 298 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs, 14.5 yards above his over/under for Thursday.

Herbert threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those contests against the Chiefs, while throwing multiple TDs two times.

The Chiefs are giving up 263.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Herbert put together a 275-yard performance against the Giants last week, completing 74.2% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.

Herbert added four carries for 19 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry in the running game.

Herbert has 895 passing yards (298.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 70% of his throws and collecting eight touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also added 61 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on nine carries.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 124 24.6% 86 929 4 16 21.6% Mike Williams 99 19.6% 61 915 7 14 18.9% Austin Ekeler 75 14.9% 58 535 7 14 18.9%

