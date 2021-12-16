Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) will try to extend their six-game winning run in a Week 15 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in seven of 13 games (53.8%) this season.
  • So far this season, 38.5% of Los Angeles' games (5/13) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 52.
  • The two teams combine to average 54 points per game, 2.0 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.6 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.0, 1.0 point above Thursday's total of 52.
  • The 49.7 PPG average total in Chargers games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Kansas City has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have an against the spread record of 5-6 in their 11 games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
  • Kansas City has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Chargers surrender.
  • Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.
  • The Chiefs average 41.6 more yards per game (389.6) than the Chargers give up per outing (348.0).
  • Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals more than 348.0 yards.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (23 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (18) this season.
  • Los Angeles has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Chargers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • This year the Chargers put up 6.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Chiefs give up (20.6).
  • Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.
  • The Chargers rack up 23.5 more yards per game (385.2) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (361.7).
  • When Los Angeles totals over 361.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year the Chargers have 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 3-point underdogs or greater, the Chargers have two wins ATS (2-4).
  • This year, Los Angeles has hit the over in four of seven home games.
  • The average total in Chargers home games this season is 49.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
  • This season on the road, Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season the Chiefs are 3-2 ATS as 3-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This season, in five away games, Kansas City has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Chiefs away games average 54.4 points, 2.4 more than this outing's over/under (52).

