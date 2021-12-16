The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) will try to extend their six-game winning run in a Week 15 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in seven of 13 games (53.8%) this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of Los Angeles' games (5/13) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 52.

The two teams combine to average 54 points per game, 2.0 more than the total in this contest.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.6 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.0, 1.0 point above Thursday's total of 52.

The 49.7 PPG average total in Chargers games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have an against the spread record of 5-6 in their 11 games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Kansas City has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Chargers surrender.

Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.

The Chiefs average 41.6 more yards per game (389.6) than the Chargers give up per outing (348.0).

Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals more than 348.0 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (23 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (18) this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Chargers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year the Chargers put up 6.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Chiefs give up (20.6).

Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers rack up 23.5 more yards per game (385.2) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (361.7).

When Los Angeles totals over 361.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year the Chargers have 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home.

At home, as 3-point underdogs or greater, the Chargers have two wins ATS (2-4).

This year, Los Angeles has hit the over in four of seven home games.

The average total in Chargers home games this season is 49.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

This season on the road, Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Chiefs are 3-2 ATS as 3-point favorites or more on the road.

This season, in five away games, Kansas City has hit the over three times.

This season, Chiefs away games average 54.4 points, 2.4 more than this outing's over/under (52).

