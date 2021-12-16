Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 47.
- Tuesday's total is 6.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53 points per game in 2021, six more than Tuesday's total.
- The 47-point total for this game is 13.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more seven times and are 4-2-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats average 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers surrender.
- When Kansas State puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per matchup (372.2).
- When Kansas State churns out more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 1 point or more six times this year and are 3-2-1 ATS in those contests.
- LSU has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Tigers put up six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).
- LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
- The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (348).
- LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 348 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13