The Texas Bowl will feature a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the LSU Tigers.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 47.

Tuesday's total is 6.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53 points per game in 2021, six more than Tuesday's total.

The 47-point total for this game is 13.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more seven times and are 4-2-1 ATS in those matchups.

Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats average 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers surrender.

When Kansas State puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per matchup (372.2).

When Kansas State churns out more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 1 point or more six times this year and are 3-2-1 ATS in those contests.

LSU has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Tigers put up six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).

LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (348).

LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 348 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats