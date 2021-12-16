Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games this season.
- Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 44 total in this game is one point higher than the 43 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wildcats put up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Wildcats collect 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (326.9).
- In games that Kentucky churns out over 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (29).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- The Hawkeyes have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Iowa has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This year the Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.1).
- When Iowa puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (337.1).
- When Iowa piles up over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29