The Citrus Bowl will see the Kentucky Wildcats battle the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games this season.

Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 44 total in this game is one point higher than the 43 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats put up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats collect 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (326.9).

In games that Kentucky churns out over 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (29).

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Hawkeyes have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Iowa has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.1).

When Iowa puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (337.1).

When Iowa piles up over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (9).

Season Stats