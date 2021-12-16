The LendingTree Bowl will see the Liberty Flames battle the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Odds for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

In 54.5% of Eastern Michigan's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The two teams combine to average 62.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 49.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 total in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Eagles games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 5-6-0 this year.

The Flames have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Flames put up 31.8 points per game, four more than the Eagles allow per outing (27.8).

Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.8 points.

The Flames collect just 1.8 fewer yards per game (428.5) than the Eagles give up per matchup (430.3).

Liberty is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 430.3 yards.

The Flames have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Eagles average 9.3 more points per game (31) than the Flames give up (21.7).

When Eastern Michigan puts up more than 21.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Eagles rack up 65.6 more yards per game (380.9) than the Flames allow per matchup (315.3).

In games that Eastern Michigan piles up more than 315.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (10) this season.

