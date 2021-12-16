Publish date:
Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan LendingTree Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- In 54.5% of Eastern Michigan's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.
- The two teams combine to average 62.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.5 total in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Eagles games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Liberty is 5-6-0 this year.
- The Flames have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Flames put up 31.8 points per game, four more than the Eagles allow per outing (27.8).
- Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.8 points.
- The Flames collect just 1.8 fewer yards per game (428.5) than the Eagles give up per matchup (430.3).
- Liberty is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 430.3 yards.
- The Flames have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Eastern Michigan is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Eastern Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Eagles average 9.3 more points per game (31) than the Flames give up (21.7).
- When Eastern Michigan puts up more than 21.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Eagles rack up 65.6 more yards per game (380.9) than the Flames allow per matchup (315.3).
- In games that Eastern Michigan piles up more than 315.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
31
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
428.5
Avg. Total Yards
380.9
315.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
430.3
20
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
16