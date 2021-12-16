Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West rivals will clash in NFL Week 15 action when the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) face the Seattle Seahawks (5-8).

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.
  • So far this season, 38.5% of Seattle's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.8 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 50.2, 4.7 points more than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The 47.5 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).
  • The Rams average 28.2 points per game, 8.0 more than the Seahawks allow per outing (20.2).
  • Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.2 points.
  • The Rams rack up just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5), than the Seahawks give up per matchup (394.9).
  • In games that Los Angeles totals more than 394.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (13).
  • In Seattle's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Seahawks have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
  • Seattle has eclipsed the over/under in 30.8% of its opportunities this season (four times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Seahawks put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rams give up (22.5).
  • When Seattle scores more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks average 310.2 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 347.1 the Rams allow.
  • Seattle is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses more than 347.1 yards.
  • This year the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Rams have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-2) as 4.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This year, Los Angeles has hit the over in three of six games at home.
  • The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.2 points, 5.7 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Seattle is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • Seattle has gone over the total twice in seven away games this season.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

