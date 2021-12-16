NFC West rivals will clash in NFL Week 15 action when the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) face the Seattle Seahawks (5-8).

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of Seattle's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.8 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.2, 4.7 points more than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

The Rams average 28.2 points per game, 8.0 more than the Seahawks allow per outing (20.2).

Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.2 points.

The Rams rack up just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5), than the Seahawks give up per matchup (394.9).

In games that Los Angeles totals more than 394.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (13).

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Seattle has eclipsed the over/under in 30.8% of its opportunities this season (four times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Seahawks put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rams give up (22.5).

When Seattle scores more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Seahawks average 310.2 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 347.1 the Rams allow.

Seattle is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses more than 347.1 yards.

This year the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Rams have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-2) as 4.5-point favorites or greater.

This year, Los Angeles has hit the over in three of six games at home.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.2 points, 5.7 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Seattle is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Seattle has gone over the total twice in seven away games this season.

Seahawks away games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

