The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will meet the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Marshall

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Marshall's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.7, is 10.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.4 points greater than the 41.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 56.4, 1.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.

The 54.5-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Thundering Herd games this season.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

In Louisiana's 13 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Ragin' Cajuns have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on three of 13 set point totals (23.1%).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 30.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Thundering Herd allow per contest (22.8).

Louisiana is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average only 17.6 more yards per game (405.9), than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (388.3).

In games that Louisiana piles up over 388.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 18 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Thundering Herd won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Marshall's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Thundering Herd score 15.7 more points per game (34) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (18.3).

Marshall is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team notches more than 18.3 points.

The Thundering Herd rack up 126 more yards per game (471.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (345.1).

In games that Marshall picks up more than 345.1 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats