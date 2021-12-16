Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Marshall New Orleans Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Marshall
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
- So far this season, 58.3% of Marshall's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.7, is 10.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 13.4 points greater than the 41.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 56.4, 1.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The 54.5-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Thundering Herd games this season.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- In Louisiana's 13 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Ragin' Cajuns have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on three of 13 set point totals (23.1%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 30.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Thundering Herd allow per contest (22.8).
- Louisiana is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.8 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average only 17.6 more yards per game (405.9), than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (388.3).
- In games that Louisiana piles up over 388.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 18 takeaways .
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Thundering Herd won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Thundering Herd score 15.7 more points per game (34) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (18.3).
- Marshall is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team notches more than 18.3 points.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 126 more yards per game (471.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (345.1).
- In games that Marshall picks up more than 345.1 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (20).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Marshall
30.7
Avg. Points Scored
34
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
405.9
Avg. Total Yards
471.1
345.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.3
8
Giveaways
23
20
Takeaways
18