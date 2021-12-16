The First Responder Bowl will feature a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Air Force Falcons.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

In 36.4% of Air Force's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.9, is 7.4 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 46.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 59.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 47 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 8.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisville is 6-5-0 this season.

This season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Cardinals put up 12.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Falcons allow (19.1).

When Louisville puts up more than 19.1 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 450.6 yards per game, 162.4 more yards than the 288.2 the Falcons give up per outing.

Louisville is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall when the team churns out more than 288.2 yards.

This year, the Cardinals have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (16).

Air Force Stats and Trends

In Air Force's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Falcons rack up 31 points per game, four more than the Cardinals give up (27).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27 points.

The Falcons collect 22 more yards per game (423.8) than the Cardinals give up per contest (401.8).

When Air Force piles up over 401.8 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats