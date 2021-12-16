Publish date:
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of 12 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 0.3 points fewer than the 55.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Wednesday's total.
- The 53.7 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- In Maryland's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Terrapins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Maryland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- This year, the Terrapins score 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies allow (22.9).
- Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.9 points.
- The Terrapins rack up 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies give up per outing (384.3).
- When Maryland picks up over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- In Virginia Tech's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Hokies have been underdogs by 1 point or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Hokies rack up 24.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Terrapins allow (32.4).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 32.4 points.
- The Hokies rack up 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins allow per contest (413.7).
- In games that Virginia Tech piles up over 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
370.5
413.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.3
17
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
14