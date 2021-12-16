The Maryland Terrapins will battle the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Pinstripe Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.3 points fewer than the 55.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Wednesday's total.

The 53.7 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

In Maryland's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Terrapins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Maryland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year, the Terrapins score 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies allow (22.9).

Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.9 points.

The Terrapins rack up 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies give up per outing (384.3).

When Maryland picks up over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

In Virginia Tech's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 1 point or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Hokies rack up 24.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Terrapins allow (32.4).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 32.4 points.

The Hokies rack up 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins allow per contest (413.7).

In games that Virginia Tech piles up over 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats