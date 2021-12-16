Publish date:
Memphis vs. Hawaii Hawaii Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis' games this season have gone over 55.5 points seven of 11 times.
- In 41.7% of Hawaii's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 55.5.
- Friday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 5.2 points under the 60.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 59.8 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has three wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Memphis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31.4).
- When Memphis records more than 31.4 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 434.2 yards per game, only 11.8 fewer than the 446 the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest.
- In games that Memphis totals over 446 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- In Hawaii's 13 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more six times this year and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
- Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- The Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Tigers allow (29.3).
- When Hawaii puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 405 yards per game, only 13 fewer than the 418 the Tigers give up.
- When Hawaii piles up over 418 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 28 times, 13 more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Hawaii
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
405
418
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
446
19
Giveaways
28
15
Takeaways
27