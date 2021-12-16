The Memphis Tigers will battle the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl.

Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Memphis' games this season have gone over 55.5 points seven of 11 times.

In 41.7% of Hawaii's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 55.5.

Friday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.2 points under the 60.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 59.8 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has three wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Memphis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31.4).

When Memphis records more than 31.4 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Tigers rack up 434.2 yards per game, only 11.8 fewer than the 446 the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest.

In games that Memphis totals over 446 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's 13 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more six times this year and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Tigers allow (29.3).

When Hawaii puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 405 yards per game, only 13 fewer than the 418 the Tigers give up.

When Hawaii piles up over 418 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 28 times, 13 more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).

Season Stats