The Sun Bowl will see the Miami Hurricanes battle the Washington State Cougars.

Odds for Miami vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.

In 33.3% of Washington State's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is three points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.8 points greater than the 52.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Hurricanes games this season feature an average total of 59.9 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 59.5 total in this game is 3.2 points above the 56.3 average total in Cougars games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Hurricanes are 3-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Miami has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Hurricanes put up 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars surrender (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars give up per outing.

When Miami amasses more than 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (27).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Cougars have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Cougars average per game (28.4) than the Hurricanes give up (28.4).

When Washington State scores more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes give up per matchup (389.6).

In games that Washington State churns out more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).

