Publish date:
Miami vs. Washington State Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Miami vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
- In 33.3% of Washington State's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 59.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is three points above Friday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 6.8 points greater than the 52.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Hurricanes games this season feature an average total of 59.9 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 59.5 total in this game is 3.2 points above the 56.3 average total in Cougars games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Hurricanes are 3-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Miami has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Hurricanes put up 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars surrender (24.3).
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars give up per outing.
- When Miami amasses more than 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (27).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Cougars have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
- Washington State's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Cougars average per game (28.4) than the Hurricanes give up (28.4).
- When Washington State scores more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars rack up only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes give up per matchup (389.6).
- In games that Washington State churns out more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Washington State
34.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
28.4
Avg. Points Allowed
24.3
448.8
Avg. Total Yards
390.7
389.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.9
17
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
27