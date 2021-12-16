The Frisco Football Classic will see the Miami (OH) RedHawks meet the North Texas Mean Green.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in six of 12 games this season.

North Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in six of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.7, is 3.7 points more than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points more than the 51.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 55 points per game in 2021, one more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 61 points, seven more than the set over/under in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The RedHawks have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The RedHawks average 29.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per contest the Mean Green surrender.

Miami (OH) is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.

The RedHawks average 47.4 more yards per game (425.6) than the Mean Green allow per outing (378.2).

In games that Miami (OH) amasses more than 378.2 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year, the RedHawks have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (18).

North Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Texas is 8-3-0 this year.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 3 points or more seven times this year and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Mean Green average 4.8 more points per game (28.6) than the RedHawks allow (23.8).

North Texas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 23.8 points.

The Mean Green rack up 67.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the RedHawks give up (372.8).

When North Texas totals over 372.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (15) this season.

