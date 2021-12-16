Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
- In 61.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (8/13), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 60.
- Thursday's over/under is 14.9 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.
- The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 55 points per game, five fewer than Thursday's total.
- The 60-point total in this game is equal to the average total in Panthers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State is 8-3-1 against the spread this year.
- The Spartans are 4-2-1 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).
- Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.
- The Spartans average 82 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per matchup (349.2).
- In games that Michigan State totals more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's 13 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 13 opportunities (61.5%).
- This season the Panthers average 17.3 more points per game (43) than the Spartans surrender (25.7).
- Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Panthers rack up 502.8 yards per game, 47 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans give up.
- Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 455.8 yards.
- The Panthers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21