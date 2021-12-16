The Peach Bowl will see the Michigan State Spartans battle the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

In 61.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (8/13), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 60.

Thursday's over/under is 14.9 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 55 points per game, five fewer than Thursday's total.

The 60-point total in this game is equal to the average total in Panthers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 8-3-1 against the spread this year.

The Spartans are 4-2-1 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).

Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.

The Spartans average 82 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per matchup (349.2).

In games that Michigan State totals more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's 13 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 13 opportunities (61.5%).

This season the Panthers average 17.3 more points per game (43) than the Spartans surrender (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers rack up 502.8 yards per game, 47 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans give up.

Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 455.8 yards.

The Panthers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats