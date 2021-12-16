The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will see the Minnesota Golden Gophers meet the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota's games this season have gone over 45 points seven of 12 times.

In 75% of West Virginia's games this season (9/12), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 45.

The two teams combine to score 52.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 42.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 48 points, a number three points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 45-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 52.7 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers rack up just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers give up (24.3).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Golden Gophers collect only 10.6 more yards per game (360.3), than the Mountaineers give up per contest (349.7).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 349.7 yards.

The Golden Gophers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 12 takeaways .

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

West Virginia's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This season the Mountaineers rack up 8.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).

West Virginia is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team puts up more than 18.3 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 98.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Golden Gophers allow (284.8).

When West Virginia totals more than 284.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats