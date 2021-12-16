Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) have an NFC North matchup in Week 15 with the Chicago Bears (4-9).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 10 of 13 games (76.9%) this season.
  • Chicago's games have gone over 44 points in five of 13 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 0.3 points more than Monday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.1 points fewer than the 51.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Monday's total.
  • The 44 total in this game is 0.7 points above the 43.3 average total in Bears games this season.
  • Minnesota has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Vikings put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears give up (25.5).
  • Minnesota is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it records more than 25.5 points.
  • The Vikings average 54.0 more yards per game (390.5) than the Bears allow per matchup (336.5).
  • When Minnesota churns out over 336.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Vikings have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 4-9-0 this season.
  • This season, the Bears have just two against the spread wins in nine games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).
  • The Bears average 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings allow (25.6).
  • Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.6 points.
  • The Bears rack up 302.5 yards per game, 79.0 fewer yards than the 381.5 the Vikings give up.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (22 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • In six home games this season, Chicago has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Bears home games this season is 42.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).
  • Minnesota is 2-5 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In six of seven road games this season, Minnesota has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.1 points, 5.1 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.