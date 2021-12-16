The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) have an NFC North matchup in Week 15 with the Chicago Bears (4-9).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 10 of 13 games (76.9%) this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 44 points in five of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 0.3 points more than Monday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.1 points fewer than the 51.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Monday's total.

The 44 total in this game is 0.7 points above the 43.3 average total in Bears games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Vikings have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Vikings put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears give up (25.5).

Minnesota is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it records more than 25.5 points.

The Vikings average 54.0 more yards per game (390.5) than the Bears allow per matchup (336.5).

When Minnesota churns out over 336.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Vikings have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 4-9-0 this season.

This season, the Bears have just two against the spread wins in nine games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).

The Bears average 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings allow (25.6).

Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.6 points.

The Bears rack up 302.5 yards per game, 79.0 fewer yards than the 381.5 the Vikings give up.

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (22 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.

In six home games this season, Chicago has hit the over twice.

The average total in Bears home games this season is 42.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

Minnesota is 2-5 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, in away games.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.

In six of seven road games this season, Minnesota has hit the over.

The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.1 points, 5.1 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

