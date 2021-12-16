The Liberty Bowl will feature a matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over 59.5 points four of 12 times.

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.9, is 1.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.1 points greater than the 57.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 54.8, 4.7 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 59.5 .

The 59.5 total in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 59 average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs put up 30.9 points per game, comparable to the 32.1 per outing the Red Raiders give up.

Mississippi State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.1 points.

The Bulldogs collect 38.8 more yards per game (449.6) than the Red Raiders allow per outing (410.8).

When Mississippi State churns out more than 410.8 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Red Raiders have forced (12).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas Tech is 6-5-1 this season.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders score 4.7 more points per game (30) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.3).

Texas Tech is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.

The Red Raiders average 77.2 more yards per game (408.3) than the Bulldogs give up (331.1).

When Texas Tech amasses more than 331.1 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

