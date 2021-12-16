The NC State Wolf Pack will meet the UCLA Bruins in the Holiday Bowl.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.

In 54.5% of UCLA's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.6, is 10.1 points above Tuesday's over/under.

The 46.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 59.5-point over/under for this game is 1.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Wolf Pack average 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins allow (26.8).

NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.8 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins give up per outing (384.6).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 384.6 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).

UCLA Stats and Trends

In UCLA's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Bruins have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 1 point or more.

UCLA's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bruins average 36.5 points per game, 16.8 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (19.7).

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.

The Bruins rack up 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (331.6).

When UCLA churns out over 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats