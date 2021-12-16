Publish date:
NC State vs. UCLA Holiday Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.
- In 54.5% of UCLA's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 59.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.6, is 10.1 points above Tuesday's over/under.
- The 46.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
- Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 59.5-point over/under for this game is 1.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- NC State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack average 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins allow (26.8).
- NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins give up per outing (384.6).
- NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 384.6 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- In UCLA's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Bruins have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- UCLA's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Bruins average 36.5 points per game, 16.8 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (19.7).
- UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.
- The Bruins rack up 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (331.6).
- When UCLA churns out over 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|UCLA
33.1
Avg. Points Scored
36.5
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
414.4
Avg. Total Yards
441.5
331.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.6
11
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
19