The North Carolina Tar Heels will battle the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in eight of 12 games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Thursday's over/under is 0.8 points higher than the combined 57.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.7 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Thursday's total.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is nine points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Tar Heels have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year, the Tar Heels score 12.1 more points per game (36.4) than the Gamecocks allow (24.3).

North Carolina is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Tar Heels collect 122.6 more yards per game (479.7) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (357.1).

When North Carolina churns out over 357.1 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Tar Heels have 14 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 24 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Gamecocks have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Gamecocks put up 21.3 points per game, 10.3 fewer than the Tar Heels surrender (31.6).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.6 points.

The Gamecocks rack up 321.5 yards per game, 86.3 fewer yards than the 407.8 the Tar Heels give up.

South Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 407.8 yards.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats