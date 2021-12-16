The Fiesta Bowl will feature a matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 45.5 points seven of 10 times.

So far this season, 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

Saturday's over/under is 20.4 points lower than the two team's combined 65.9 points per game average.

The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.9, 8.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 6.2 points below the 51.7 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Fighting Irish average 18.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Cowboys allow (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 415.8 yards per game, 142.2 more yards than the 273.6 the Cowboys give up per matchup.

In games that Notre Dame picks up more than 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Cowboys have forced (18).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State is 9-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Oklahoma State has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys average 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish give up (18.3).

When Oklahoma State records more than 18.3 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cowboys collect 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish allow per matchup (339.1).

When Oklahoma State amasses over 339.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats